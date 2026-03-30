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RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Guwahati Weather Prediction: Will RAIN play spoilsport in Vaibhav Suryavanshis first game of season

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Guwahati Weather Prediction: Will RAIN play spoilsport in Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s first game of season

Rajasthan Royals training session ahead of IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings was interrupted due to rain at ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi at a training session at ACA Stadium in Guwahati which was interrupted by rain on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati is set to get Rajasthan Royals campaign in IPL 2026 underway with their clash against five-time winners Chennai Super Kings on Monday. With former India captain MS Dhoni ruled out of the contest due to injury, the focus in the RR vs CSK match will be on Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The latter just celebrated his 15th birthday a few days back and will be keep to get his second season in IPL underway in the same explosive way that he began last year. But fans will have one eye on the weather after the Royals practice session was interrupted by rain in Guwahati on Sunday.

The weather on match day on Monday in Guwahati is expected to be humid and partly cloudy but thankfully the chances of rain are only 25 per cent. The humidity in Guwahati is expected to be around 85 per cent on Monday evening with around 68 per cent cloud cover expected.

The temperature in evening is expected to be around 22 degrees which will make it very pleasant for players from both sides. There is forecast for rain in the afternoon on Monday but should clear up in time for the game to begin.

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The pitch at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati was under the covers most of the day on Sunday – the eve of the match. In fact, Royals scheduled practice session had to be curtailed due to rain on Sunday as well.

If there is moisture under the covers on the ACA Stadium then bowlers like Jofra Archer and Matt Henry from RR and CSK respectively both will love it.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season, expects to play a longer and harder in his second season to push his side to big totals.

“When I was picked, my only goal was to give the team a good start. I wanted to play my game in the Powerplay, and if I got a good start, I wanted to continue and play long without giving my wicket away,” Suryavanshi told JioStar.

“I knew that if I played my shots, the scenario of the game would change, because chasing 200-plus runs would not be easy for any team. This season, the goal is to win the trophy for the team. My performances and the team’s performances will automatically get highlighted if we win the trophy, and that is the most important thing,” the RR opener added.

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