RR vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 47 IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest RR vs CSK, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Shivam Dube (64 not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) hit quickfire fifties as Rajasthan Royals (190/3) beat Chennai Super Kings (189/4) by 7 wickets in match 47 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Evin Lewis (27) and Sanju Samson (28) also score crucial runs for Rajasthan in 190 run chase. CENTURY! Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his maiden hundred in T20 cricket to continue his blazing form in IPL 2021, CSK post a huge score of 189/4 in 20 overs versus RR in match 47 in IPL in Abu Dhabi. IPL 2021 Live Score Today: TOSS UPDATE – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Chennai Super Kings, led by the talismanic MS Dhoni, became the first team to seal a playoff berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals Jump to 6th Spot, Mumbai Indians Slip to 7th; Ruturaj Gaikwad Grabs Orange Cap

Live Updates

  • 11:39 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MATCH: MS Dhoni, the losing CSK skipper is up for a chat. Says that it was a bad toss to lose. Says their batters played really well and they had a good start in the Powerplay. Adds that their thought was to take the game till the end but they played really well. Adds that their spinners bowled well. Appreciates the knock of Gaikwad and says sometimes this type of knock goes under the carpet when your team loses. Adds that they assessed quickly and batted accordingly. Adds that the wicket changed in the second innings and their batters went for a big shot from starting. Adds that in a tournament like this you have to forget this type of game but also learn from it.

  • 11:33 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals Stun Chennai Super Kings by 7 Wickets

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Earlier in the game, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century helped Chennai reach 189. He was superb as he started slowly and just when it was time to attack, he upped the ante. He was well supported by Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja. Rajasthan had a tough game with the ball but they made it up with the bat as they chased down the target. Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony!!!

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, RR vs CSK LIVE: Chennai Super Kings’ bowling did not turn up in this game! They were taken apart by the Rajasthan batsmen and they need to bounce back in the next game. Deepak Chahar was sorely missed. Josh Hazlewood took a beating while Sam Curran too did not have a good game. The spinners bowled a few overs and in whatever they bowled, they were taken apart. Shardul Thakur was the only one who had decent figures. Overall, it was a performance to forget for Chennai with the ball.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Updates, RR vs CSK Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals started off with a bang! Yashasvi Jaiswal came out like a man on a mission and scored a fifty in just 19 balls. Evin Lewis too showed that he can hit a long ball and Rajasthan reached over 70 inside 5 overs. They lost Lewis and Jaiswal but Dube continued the good work as he kept the attack going. Samson played the role of an anchor to perfection. Samson fell but the job was done by then as Phillips too had his share of fun. In the end, they chased won the total comfortably and have also improved their net run rate.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- Shivam Dube’s Power Blows Away CSK!

  • 11:24 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: That is it! Rajasthan Royasl win the match quite comprehensively by 7 wickets! Flatter ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single! This has been a chase of the ages from Rajasthan! Spare a thought for Ruturaj Gaikwad! He played a scintillating knock but was outdone by some outrageous hitting from Rajasthan and Rajasthan stay alive in the tournament. Chennai lose their first game in the second leg and this was a hammering. Rajasthan Royals (190/3 in 17.3 overs) beat Chennai Super Kings (189/4) by 7 wickets | Shivam Dube 64 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 50; Shardul Thakur 2/30

  • 11:21 PM IST

    RR vs CSK 2021 Live Score Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! WOW! That made a cracking sound off the bat! 16 runs from Curran’s over! Curran bangs into the deck, around off. Glenn Phillips stays back and pulls him in front of the square for a maximum! RR 186/3 in 17 overs, need 4 runs to win vs CSK (189/4)

  • 11:20 PM IST

    RR vs CSK 2021 Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! WHACKED! Back of a length, around off from Sam Curran, Glenn Phillips thrashes it hard through extra covers for a boundary.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, RR vs CSK LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Shardul Thakur removes Sanju Samson for 28. Is there a twist in the tail? Short of a length, on the middle. Samson pulls it flat and straight to Ruturaj Gaikwad at deep square leg who catches it nicely. 20 needed in 26 balls.