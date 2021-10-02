RR vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 47 IPL CRICKET UPDATES

VIVO IPL match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Shivam Dube (64 not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) hit quickfire fifties as Rajasthan Royals (190/3) beat Chennai Super Kings (189/4) by 7 wickets in match 47 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Evin Lewis (27) and Sanju Samson (28) also score crucial runs for Rajasthan in 190 run chase. CENTURY! Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his maiden hundred in T20 cricket to continue his blazing form in IPL 2021, CSK post a huge score of 189/4 in 20 overs versus RR in match 47 in IPL in Abu Dhabi. IPL 2021 Live Score Today: TOSS UPDATE – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Chennai Super Kings, led by the talismanic MS Dhoni, became the first team to seal a playoff berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.