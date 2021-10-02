RR vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 47 IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. IPL 2021 Live Match Score Today, RR vs CSK LIVE: TOSS UPDATE – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings, led by the talismanic MS Dhoni, became the first team to seal a play-off berth. Chennai would look to ensure that their winning momentum remains intact when they take on a struggling Rajasthan in their IPL match on Saturday. CSK, led by the talismanic Dhoni, became the first team to seal a playoff berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. They are currently leading the standings with 18 points from 11 games, followed by Delhi Capitals (16 points), Royal Challengers Bangalore (14) and Kolkata Knight Riders (10). With eight points from 11 games, RR are placed second from the bottom in the eight-team table and a loss on Saturday will end their slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.