RR vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 47 IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest RR vs CSK, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Match Score Today, RR vs CSK LIVE: TOSS UPDATE – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings, led by the talismanic MS Dhoni, became the first team to seal a play-off berth. Chennai would look to ensure that their winning momentum remains intact when they take on a struggling Rajasthan in their IPL match on Saturday. CSK, led by the talismanic Dhoni, became the first team to seal a playoff berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. They are currently leading the standings with 18 points from 11 games, followed by Delhi Capitals (16 points), Royal Challengers Bangalore (14) and Kolkata Knight Riders (10). With eight points from 11 games, RR are placed second from the bottom in the eight-team table and a loss on Saturday will end their slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Probable XIs, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 3 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 7:45 PM IST

  • 7:44 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates, RR vs CSK 2021 Scorecard: We are all set for the live-action to begin in Abu Dhabi! The players of Rajasthan are out in the middle. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the openers for Chennai Super Kings. Akash Singh to start with the ball for Rajasthan Royals. Here we go…

  • 7:43 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, RR vs CSK LIVE: Pitch Report – It’s a new pitch and has not been used before this season. This is the best looking pitch, flat wicket with a good covering of grass. Wouldn’t be much quick, neither will it spin much. It has an odd crack though. The fast bowlers need to stick to the back of a length area and use their variations. Expect it to be a batting-friendly pitch, reckon Nick Knight and Pommie Mbangwa.

  • 7:42 PM IST

    RR vs CSK 2021 Scorecard, IPL 2021 LIVE: Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals, says that they will bowl first. Adds that it is easier to chase and they need to show character in this game. States that they would like to put in great performances. Informs that they have made 5 changes.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- RR vs CSK Playing 11s For Today’s Match

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings Playing XI – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran (In for Dwayne Bravo), Shardul Thakur, KM Asif (In for Deepak Chahar), Josh Hazlewood.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs CSK LIVE: MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai Super Kings, says that they would have liked to bowl. Adds that he thinks that they are one side that give players many chances and in this game also, they have not made many changes. Informs that Sam Curran comes in for Dwayne Bravo and KM Asif for Deepak Chahar. Adds that it is important to keep the players fresh. States that the weather will keep improving from here.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    RR vs CSK 2021 Live Score Today, IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI – Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shivam Dube (In for Mahipal Lomror), Glenn Phillips (In for Liam Livingstone), David Miller (In for Chris Morris), Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh (In for Karthik Tyagi), Mayank Markande (In for Riyan Parag), Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Match Score Today, RR vs CSK LIVE: TOSS UPDATE – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE – Samson Wins Toss, Rajasthan Opt to Bowl vs Chennai