RR vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 47 IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest RR vs CSK, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- OUT! Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Evin Lewis (27) fall in quick succession as Chennai Super Kings spoil Rajasthan Royals strong start in 190 chase in match 47 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. CENTURY! Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his maiden hundred in T20 cricket to continue his blazing form in IPL 2021, CSK post a huge score of 189/4 in 20 overs versus RR in match 47 in IPL in Abu Dhabi. Rahul Tewatia picked up three wickets for Rajasthan – Moeen Ali (21), Suresh Raina (3) and Faf du Plessis (25) to lead his team’s Royals’ fightback against Chennai. IPL 2021 Live Score Today: TOSS UPDATE – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Chennai Super Kings, led by the talismanic MS Dhoni, became the first team to seal a playoff berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams Maiden IPL Century; Becomes First Batter to Breach 500-Run Mark in 2021 Edition

Live Updates

  • 10:44 PM IST

    RR vs CSK 2021 Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! Hammered! Shivam Dube is continuing the good work! Short ball on middle from Moeen Ali, Dube pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 2 sixes from Ali’s over. 15 runs from the over – Royals 119/2 in 10 overs vs Super Kings (189/4)

  • 10:39 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! CRACKED! 100 up for Rajasthan Royals, what a start for them in this stiff run chase. Full on the pads from Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    Asif PIcks up His 1st Wicket, Jaiswal Departs After Maiden IPL FIFTY!

  • 10:36 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Updates, RR vs CSK Scorecard: Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan Royals began with a bang – 89/2 in 7 overs! Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing and reached his fifty in just 19 balls and Evin Lewis too gave him good support. They both fell and Rajasthan now need a partnership. Chennai, on the other hand, would look to chip in with wickets regularly. An exciting passage of play awaits us. Moeen Ali is into the attack as well.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    RR vs CSK 2021 Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! KM Asif removes Yashasvi Jaiswal for 50. What a start this is for Asif! A short ball, around the leg pole. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in two minds to hoick it or leave it. Ends up doing the former and manages an outside edge to the keeper. MS Dhoni behind, appeals for it and that is the end of outstanding innings from 19-year-old Jaiswal. Rajasthan 83/2 in 6.3 overs vs Chennai (189/4)

  • 10:28 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Good shot! At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 81/1 in 6 overs! A length ball, way outside off. Sanju Samson drives it through covers for a boundary. Serious start from Royals in the 190 runs against Super Kings.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021: This is ‘Incredible Hitting’ From Young Yashasvi!

  • 10:25 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, RR vs CSK LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Shardul Thakur removes Evin Lewis for 27! An unbelievable partnership comes to an end! But a much-needed breakthrough from Chennai’s point of view! Short of a length, on middle froom Shardul Thakur, Evin Lewis pulls it but hits it straight to Josh Hazlewood at deep backward square leg who takes a good catch. Rajasthan Royals 77/1 in 5.3 overs vs Chennai Super Kings (189/4)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    RR vs CSK 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! Ohh, boy, you must be kidding! FIFTY for Yashasvi Jaiswal in just 19 balls. This is the maiden IPL half-century for Jaiswal in the Indian Premier League. A full ball, on off from Hazlewood, Jaiswal smacks it over long-off for a maximum. We have seen one amazing inning tonight, Jaiswal is looking good. Can he take Rajasthan home? RR 75/0 in 5 overs, need 115 runs to win vs CSK (189/4)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RR vs CSK LIVE: SIX! BANG! Two in a row! Massive hits from Yashasvi Jaiswal! A length ball, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal gets on his back foot and hammers it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 12 runs from the first 3 balls of Josh Hazlewood’s over. Rajasthan 65/0 in 4.3 overs vs Chennai (189/4)