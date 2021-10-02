RR vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 47 IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest RR vs CSK, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- FIFTY! Ruturaj Gaikwad slams fifty as he continues his blazing form in IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings right on top versus Rajasthan Royals in match 47 in IPL in Abu Dhabi. Rahul Tewatia picked up the wickets of Suresh Raina (3) and Faf du Plessis (25) to lead Rajasthan Royals fightback against Chennai Super Kings in match 47 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Earlier, Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and du Plessis provide a solid start to Chennai. IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RR vs CSK LIVE: TOSS UPDATE – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Chennai Super Kings, led by the talismanic MS Dhoni, became the first team to seal a playoff berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. They are currently leading the standings with 18 points from 11 games, followed by Delhi Capitals (18 points). Check Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma 'Disappointed' With Mumbai Indians' Batting Performance After Defeat Against Delhi Capitals

Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs DC: Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Shape Delhi Capitals' 4-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians
Also Read - MI vs DC Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin Guide Delhi Capitals to 4-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

Live Updates

  • 9:11 PM IST

    RR vs CSK 2021 Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! This guy has all types of shots in his locker! Sakariya follows Gaikwad on the leg side with a fuller delivery. Ruturaj Gaikwad lifts it over mid-off for a boundary. Good end to the over, Chennai eyeing a strong finish here in Abu Dhabi! CSK 140/3 in 16.5 overs vs RR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 9:09 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! That has gone miles! 17 runs from the over! Gaikwad reaches 80 and this is some hitting! Short ball on middle and leg from Akash Singh, Gaikwad pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum. Chennai Super Kings 133/3 in 16 overs vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 9:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL Today, RR vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! That is an outstanding shot from Gaikwad! Wow, we can look at this shot all day! Good-length ball on off, Gaikwad lifts it to long-off and it seems that it has bounced before the ropes and the replays show that it has. A boundary. Chennai 120/3 in 15.3 overs vs Rajasthan

  • 8:58 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- Tewatia Picks up 3rd Wicket of The Night, Ali Departs

  • 8:58 PM IST

    RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE, IPL 2021 Updates: Slight halt in play as Akash Singh fell on his follow-through. The physios are out for a check. It’s really hot and humid, even though the evening games are relatively cooler when you compare with the afternoon ones. Slight hold-up in play as Akash gets the needed treatment.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! STUMPED! Rahul Tewatia removes Moeen Ali for 21. That’s top work from Tewatia and Samson! A big breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals! Tewatia sees Moeen Ali dance down the track and fires it outside the tramline outside off, Ali looks to go over cover but misses. Samson collects and whips the bails off. Moeen is well short of the crease and Rajasthan get a much-needed wicket. Wide as well but Rajasthan won’t mind. CSK 115/3 in 14.5 overs vs RR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 8:53 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, RR vs CSK LIVE: SIX! Ruturaj Gaikwad is some player! Tossed up on the middle from Rahul Tewatia, Gaikwad uses his feet once again and powers it down the ground for a maximum. Back-to-back sixes for Gaikwad, Chennai eyeing a strong finish here. Chennai 112/2 in 14.3 overs vs Rajasthan

  • 8:51 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, RR vs CSK 2021 Scorecard: Strategic Time-Out! 100 up for Chennai Super Kings! An excellent passage of play for the men in yellow. They have steadied the ship and are looking to post a big total. Rajasthan Royals need to scalp quick wickets to stay alive in this game. Also, Rahul Tewatia is back into the attack to finish off his spell.

  • 8:49 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- ‘Rampant Ruturaj’ Keeps Chennai Rolling

  • 8:49 PM IST

    RR vs CSK 2021 Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! BANG! Moeen Ali finishes the over in style – a big one for CSK! Short ball on middle, Ali rocks back and then pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 14 runs from the over. Chennai Super Kings 97/2 in 13 overs vs Rajasthan Royals