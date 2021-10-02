RR vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 47 IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest RR vs CSK, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- FIFTY! Ruturaj Gaikwad slams fifty as he continues his blazing form in IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings right on top versus Rajasthan Royals in match 47 in IPL in Abu Dhabi. Rahul Tewatia picked up the wickets of Suresh Raina (3) and Faf du Plessis (25) to lead Rajasthan Royals fightback against Chennai Super Kings in match 47 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Earlier, Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and du Plessis provide a solid start to Chennai. IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RR vs CSK LIVE: TOSS UPDATE – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Chennai Super Kings, led by the talismanic MS Dhoni, became the first team to seal a playoff berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. They are currently leading the standings with 18 points from 11 games, followed by Delhi Capitals (18 points). Check Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma 'Disappointed' With Mumbai Indians' Batting Performance After Defeat Against Delhi Capitals