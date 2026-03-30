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RR vs CSK, Match 3 IPL 2026 Live Score: Injury-hit Chennai Super Kings eye winning start against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati

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RR vs CSK, Match 3 IPL 2026 Live Score: Injury-hit Chennai Super Kings eye winning start against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No. 3: Rajasthan Royals will take on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 opener at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings in match No. 3 of IPL 2026 in Guwahati. (Source: X)

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 LIVE: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign in the IPL 2026 season against five-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. It is the ‘second home ground’ for the Royals apart from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur but it is home turf for their new skipper who hails from Assam.

RR will go up against a depleted CSK outfit who will be missing stalwart MS Dhoni and young gun Dewald Brevis due to injuries. Former captain Dhoni, who was retained as an ‘uncapped’ player for Rs 4 crore at 44 years of age, is ruled out for a couple of weeks due to calf strain while Brevis is missing the season opener due to a side strain.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will have a new opening partner in Sanju Samson, who was traded from RR for a record price of Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season. The Chennai side will also feature a few new faces in the likes of Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer – both bought for Rs 14.2 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction.

These two teams finished right at the bottom of the table in the IPL 2025 but will be hoping for a change of fortunes this year. The head-to-head between the two sides his quite close with CSK winning 16 times and RR emerging victorious on 15 occasions in 31 matches so far. In IPL 2025 though, it was RR who had emerged victorious in both the matches – once by six runs and then by six wickets.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 3 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donnovan Ferreira/Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger/Adam Milne

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre/Urvil Patel/Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton/Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj/Gurjapneet Singh

RR vs CSK, Match 3 IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates HERE –

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