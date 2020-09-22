RR vs CSK My11circle Tips

My11circle Team Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 4 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RR vs CSK at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: After an impressive outing in their IPL campaign opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 4 Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 22

For the Steve Smith-captained Royals, this will be the first match of the season. Looking at CSK’s close win over Mumbai, the Royals’ team management would seek something extra from their players against the three-time champions that have dominated the league in almost every season. Also Read - IPL 2020 Updated Points Table: Orange Cap And Purple Cap Holders After SRH vs RCB Match 3

The ‘Yellow Brigade’ started the season in the absence of two of their star players — Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh – who have opted out of the tournament for personal reasons. However, class acts by Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out) ensured the CSK a comfortable win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report And Sharjah Weather Forecast For Match Four

Toss Time: The toss between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

RR vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wl), Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi

