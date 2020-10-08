RR vs DC 11Wickets Tips And Predictions

11Wickets Team Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 23 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RR vs DC at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League’s thirteenth season, former champions Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals. RR have won two of their five matches so far. The wins have come against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. DC have won four of their five matches with Sunrisers Hyderabad being the only team to have defeated them so far. They are the in-for team while RR are itching to return to winning ways. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score SRH vs KXIP Today's Match 22 Between Hyderabad vs Punjab Live Updates, Dubai: Pooran on Fire, Maxwell Plays Anchor

Match Toss Time: The toss between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals for the 23rd match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP: Why Didn't Chris Gayle Play Against Sunrisers? Coach Anil Kumble Reveals

Match Start Time: The match will get underway from 7:30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs DC Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Sharjah Weather Forecast For Match 23 October 9

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

RR vs DC My 11Wickets Team

Jos Buttler (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Tewatia, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada

RR vs DC 11Wickets Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh

