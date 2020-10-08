RR vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s RR vs DC at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: This is going to be a cracker. You know it. The venue is Sharjah where runs have come easily. There’s Delhi Capitals, a team on a roll with all departments firing in unison. Be their top- order, middle order or the finishers – they have all contributed. In bowling they have two of the shrewdest minds in Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin. And in the dug-out they have the legendary Ricky Ponting for guidance. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score SRH vs KXIP Today's Match 22 Live Updates, Dubai: Warner, Bairstow on Fire

Their opponents began the season on a promising note. Their batting was red-hot. The top order comprising Steven Smith and Sanju Samson was in outstanding touch. They won two matches and then suffered a slide that has seen them lose three matches in a row now. Reason? Their batsmen, especially the top-order has failed. And then they have been unable to feel home in either Dubai or Abu Dhabi. They are back at the venue where they scored 200-plus runs in two successive innings. Expect some fireworks. Also Read - IPL 2020: Have to Focus on Executing Skill Against Players Like Buttler, Smith or Samson, Says Harshal Patel

RR vs DC Dream11 IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 9. Also Read - SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints, Tips For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Probable XIs, Match 22 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Thursday, October 8

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

RR vs DC My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Mahipal Lomro, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer

RR vs DC SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

