Home

Sports

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 11: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, ACA Stadium, Guwahati 7.30 PM IST April 8, Saturday

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 11: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, ACA Stadium, Guwahati 7.30 PM IST April 8, Saturday

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 11: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RR vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Dream11 Team Prediction

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023, Match 11: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Ekana stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 8, Saturday: Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match, here on Saturday. Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games. And when these talented but low on confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid 130 kmph, which is right up their alley. However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either. RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 11: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RR vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: RR vs DC, Match 11, IPL

You may like to read

Date & Time: April 8, 7:30 PM

Venue: ACA Stadium, Guwahati.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

RR vs DC Dream11 Team

Captain – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain – David Warner(vc)

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters – Prithvi Shaw, Rossouw, Sarfaraz

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Boult, Ashwin(C)

DC vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Russouw, Phil Salt (wk), Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.