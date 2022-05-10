RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 58 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 11 Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash here on Wednesday.

The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games.

Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate (+0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games.

DC have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season as they have struggled to keep the winning momentum going.

After a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers, they were handed a 91-run thrashing by CSK.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 58 toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai



RR vs DC Possible Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals: KS Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.

