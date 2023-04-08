Home

RR vs DC, IPL 2023: David Warner Joins Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan In Elite Club

David Warner became the third batter and first overseas to complete 6000 runs in IPL. He achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals.

David Warner in action against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: David Warner became the third batter to cross 6000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League during Delhi Capitals’ encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

