RR Vs DC, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson’s One-Handed Stunner Sends Prithvi Shaw Back | WATCH

Prithvi Shaw's poor run with the bat continued as he was out for a duck in the first over against Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju Samson takes the catch against Delhi Capitals. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sanju Samson may have been dismissed for a duck but the Rajasthan Royals skipper made up for that with an one-handed stunner to dismiss Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw in their IPL 2023 encounter in Guwahati on Saturday.

How about THAT for a start! 🤯 WHAT. A. CATCH from the #RR skipper ⚡️⚡️#DC lose Impact Player Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the first over! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FLjLINwRJC#TATAIPL | #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/rpOzCFrWdQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2023

It was during Trent Boult’s first over during the Delhi Capitals’ chase. Shaw, who was brought in as an impact player in place of Khaleel Ahmed.

The right-hander went for an expansive drive against Boult and got a thick edge that was flowing away from Samson. The wicketkeeper dived to his right to grab a stunning catch. Not only Shaw, Boult also picked up Manish Pandey two balls later to give Royals flying start.

Earlier, Royals rode on half-centuries from young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to post 199/4 in 20 overs. Opening the innings after Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, Jaiswal and Buttler gave RR a blazing start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs.

While Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 not out. For DC, Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 36 runs.

