RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Today’s Updates

Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs DC Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live IPL 2021 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. David Miller replaced Ben Stokes while Jaydev Unadkart came in for Shreyas Gopal. While for Delhi, Kagiso Rabada returned in place of Shimron Hetmyer. Lalit Yadav will also make his debut for Delhi in place of Amit Mishra.

Live Updates

  • 8:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score RR vs DC Updates: Another excellent over from Jaydev Unadkat only three runs from it. With this, he ends his spell with 3 wickets for just 15 runs in four overs. Sensational stuff from Unadkat as he faced a lot of scrutinies last season. Rahul Tewatia comes into the attack. DC 57/4 in 10 overs

  • 8:20 PM IST

    RR vs DC Updates IPL 2021 Live Score: Decent over for Delhi Capitals. Eight runs from the over as Pant is taking the responsibility to rebuild the innings after an early collapse. He will be the key for Delhi now as this pitch still looks good for batting. DC 54/4 in 9 overs

  • 8:13 PM IST

    Live Score RR vs DC Updates IPL 2021: Lalit Yadav looks confident on his debut as he hit two beautiful boundaries against Chris Morris. Good over for Delhi Capitals after a long time as nine runs from it. Rishabh Pant will have a discussion with Ricky Ponting on how to approach this innings from here. DC 46/4 in 8 overs

  • 8:08 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: ANOTHER WICKET FOR RAJASTHAN ROYALS! This time Mustafizur Rahman gets a wicket and it’s the big fish – Marcus Stoinis who departs for a duck. Delhi are in serious trouble now as they are already four down in the seventh over. Debutant Lalit Yadav comes into bat. DC 37/4 in 7 overs

  • 8:02 PM IST

    Live Score RR vs DC IPL 2021 Updates: JAYDEV UNADKAT STRIKES AGAIN! There is no stopping from Unadkat here as he gets his third wicket and Ajinkya Rahane is back in the pavilion after scoring just 8. It was a slower one and Rahane couldn’t check his shot and got caught and bowl by Unadkat. Delhi in serious trouble. DC 36/3 in 6 overs

  • 7:57 PM IST

    Live Score RR vs DC IPL 2021 Updates: Rishabh Pant is in the mood to slam every ball which will come under his radar. While Rahane needs to stay there for his captain to stabilize the innings because one more wicket here and Rajasthan will be all over Delhi. Decent over Delhi as they managed to get 11 runs from it. DC 31/2 in 5 overs

  • 7:50 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: WHAT A CATCH! Stunning from Samson as Undakat gets his second. Shikhar Dhawan joins Prithvi Shaw in the pavilion after adding just 9 runs. Pressure on Delhi Capitals now. Captain Rishabh Pant is the new man in and he has to stay till the end to guide Delhi to a challenging total. DC 16/2 in 3.1 overs

  • 7:47 PM IST
    Live IPL 2021 RR vs DC Score and Updates: Good comeback from DC as they have cleared their intentions that they will not stop. 11 runs from the over as Dhawan and Rahane managed to get a boundary from the over. Unadkat to continue from the other end. DC 16/1 in 3 overs
  • 7:42 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live IPL 2021 Score And Updates: MASSIVE BLOW! Jaydev Unadkat Strikes as Prithvi Shaw is walking back to the pavilion after scoring just 2 runs. Slowe one from Unadkat and Shaw was deceived by it and edges it to David Miller. Ajinkya Rahane comes to bat at no. 3 and he needs to play a big innings as Steve Smith is knocking the door for the spot. DC 6/1 in 2 overs

  • 7:36 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Excellent first over from Chetan Sakariya! He got a bit of swing and troubled Prithvi Shaw with his sharp bowling. Only two runs from the over, Jaydev Unadkat to bowl from the other end. Huge responsibility on his shoulders as RR have backed him year after year. DC 2/0 in 1 over