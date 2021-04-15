RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Today’s Updates

Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs DC Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live IPL 2021 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After losing a close encounter to Punjab Kings, Sanju Samson will be hungry to collect the first two points on the table and his next challenge is Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant led the Delhi team to a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw showed glimpses of brilliance in the last game as Delhi will look to continue their winning run on Thursday with the return of Kagiso Rabada. Also Read - Match Highlights SRH vs RCB IPL 2021: Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell Guide Bangalore to 6-Run Victory Over Hyderabad

