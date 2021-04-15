RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Today’s Updates

Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs DC Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live IPL 2021 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After losing a close encounter to Punjab Kings, Sanju Samson will be hungry to collect the first two points on the table and his next challenge is Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant led the Delhi team to a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw showed glimpses of brilliance in the last game as Delhi will look to continue their winning run on Thursday with the return of Kagiso Rabada.

See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Live cricket updates here.

Live Updates

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Live Score RR vs DC Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium. David Miller and Jaydev Unadkat included in RR playing XI.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    Live IPL 2021 RR vs DC Score and Updates: Who will take the lead tonight?

  • 6:46 PM IST

    Live RR vs DC IPL 2021 Updates: We are just minutes away from the toss. It will be interesting to see what will the captains choose after winning the toss looking at the last two results in the league. The Wankhede pitch is always favourable for batsmen as it is going to be a high-scoring contest.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    Live RR vs DC IPL 2021 Updates: The Wankhede Stadium is all set for the mega encounter

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

  • 5:36 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the RR vs DC IPL 2021 Match from Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals started the campaign with a magnificent 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings as they will look to continue their winning momentum against Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson played one of the best knocks of IPL in RR’s last match but wasn’t able to take his team to the victory line. This time he will look to grab the two points at any cost.