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RR vs DC Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 43: When, Where, How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RR vs DC Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 43: When, Where, How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR will be aiming for the top of table with a win over DC in match no. 42 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (left) and captain Riyan Parag at a training session at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

RR vs DC IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals will look to build on the confidence of defeating unbeaten Punjab Kings and rise above them in the IPL 2026 Points Table to the top spot as they take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 43 of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. A win for RR will take them to 14 points, above PBKS, who have 13 points currently.

But the home team is currently reeling under a new controversy with captain Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed 1 demerit point after being caught on camera ‘vaping’ in the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh earlier this week.

“I think it is, of course, a reflection that is not positive on the team, a controversy of any kind. All I can say is that both those have been addressed by the BCCI and the franchise. And then in terms of the culture, we always try to have a very positive healthy culture. We have our own values we adhere to. And the constant reminder to the players is to make sure they’re responsible to the franchise and to our culture and our values,” RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara said in the pre-match press conference in Jaipur on Thursday.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 42: Virat Kohli stays ahead of Shubman Gill, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts

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RR will once again bank on the form of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – their leading run-scorer in the season with 400 runs in 9 games at a strike-rate of 238.09. Sooryavanshi and his opener partner Yashasvi Jaiswal have been in explosive form at the top of the order and have made up for the patchy form of their skipper Parag so far.

For the hosts, RR pacer Jofra Archer has been bowling with fire and leading the wickets tally with 14 scalps in 9 matches so far. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are languishing in 7th place with 6 points from 8 matches after suffering a hat-trick of defeats. DC were bundled out for only 75 in their last match at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this week.

Also Read | Big BLOW for star player from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR, can be BANNED from IPL 2026 due to…, BCCI considers taking…

The Royals and DC have a very even head-to-head record with 15 wins each against their name so far. In fact, their last match was decided through a Super Over which DC had won at home last year.

JaisBall in Jaipur again pic.twitter.com/xrjdlx14dH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 1, 2026

Here are all the details about Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43…

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 will take place on Friday, May 1.

Where is Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 on TV in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 43 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan

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