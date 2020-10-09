

















RR vs DC, Match 23, IPL 2020 Highlights

The Capitals will go top of the table with the win, while Rajasthan despite playing some good cricket in the tournament has not been consistent and that has led to their downfall. Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum while Rajasthan will look to bounce back before it is too late. The Capitals would be proud of their performance tonight. Delhi eventually beat Rajasthan by 46 runs.

FULL SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh