Live Updates

  • 11:22 PM IST

    The Capitals will go top of the table with the win, while Rajasthan despite playing some good cricket in the tournament has not been consistent and that has led to their downfall. Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum while Rajasthan will look to bounce back before it is too late. The Capitals would be proud of their performance tonight. Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals, that did not help and maybe just maybe they took the target lightly because of the shots the top order played.

  • 10:39 PM IST

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Rajasthan vs Delhi IPL 2020, Match 23: Rajasthan are crumbling and the scoreboard pressure seems to be getting to them. Do not write them off, they are known for miracles and a miracle could happen against at Sharjah tonight. Tewatia is the man for them from now. RR: 89/5 in 13 overs

  • 10:35 PM IST

  • 10:24 PM IST

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Rajasthan vs Delhi IPL 2020, Match 23: Jaiswal lofts it for a six, will this get him going? Stoinis is bowling and Jaiswal picks up a single. Stoinis would look to cut out the boundaries, he knows they will target him. Samson is OUT big wicket, Rajasthan reeling.

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Rajasthan vs Delhi IPL 2020, Match 23: Axar into the attack, he will look to keep a lid on the boundaries. Jaiswal will look to take him on maybe. Samson does not have much time, he needs to get going soon. RR: 64/2 in 10 overs

  • 10:14 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Rajasthan vs Delhi IPL 2020, Match 23: The dismissal off Smith brings in form Samson – he has a big role to play tonight. He has succeeded in this ground and the Royals would hope he comes up with the good tonight as well. The Capitals have been brilliant in the field. RR: 58/2 in 9 overs

  • 10:10 PM IST

RR vs DC, Match 23, IPL 2020 Highlights

The Capitals will go top of the table with the win, while Rajasthan despite playing some good cricket in the tournament has not been consistent and that has led to their downfall. Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum while Rajasthan will look to bounce back before it is too late. The Capitals would be proud of their performance tonight. Delhi eventually beat Rajasthan by 46 runs. Also Read - CSK vs RCB 11Wickets Team Predictions And Tips For IPL 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket For Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs, Match 25 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST

FULL SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel Also Read - CSK vs RCB My11Circle Fantasy Pick Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice Captain For Match 25 at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming And Dubai Weather Forecast For Match 25 October 10