RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 24 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 14, Thursday

A battle royale is on the cards when Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups armed with potent bowling units in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown here on Thursday. The Royals put together one of the best if not the best bowling attacks for this season and all their spinners and pacers have been right on the mark. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Match 24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

The seasoned Trent Boult has continued to reign fire with the new ball and has been equally impressive in the slog overs. In the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, he bowled a fiery opening spell to get rid of skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham in the very first over. Prasidh Krishna has given a glimpse of why he is touted to be the next fast-bowling sensation in Indian cricket. Alongside Boult, the duo has bowled with pace and aggression. Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya In Good Form But Low Strike Rate A Problem For Gujarat Titans Reckons Aakash Chopra

Rookie Kuldeep Sen too proved he has the stomach to play with the bigwigs. He performed tremendously under pressure on his debut, defending 15 runs off the last over against LSG.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 24 toss between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

RR vs GT Possible Playing 11:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, 4 Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna.

Jos Buttler(C), Matthew Wade, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal(VC), Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan

