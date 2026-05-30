RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan set up MULTIPLE records during Gujarat’s big win

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made the chase look like a walk in the park as they laid a solid foundation for the victory with their 167-run stand which also helped them break multiple records

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Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat Titans’ opening pair Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill have become the first pairing in the history of T20 cricket to score the most number of 100 or 100+ run partnerships for any wicket. The GT duo achieved this feat during their comprehensive 7-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

Rajasthan had batted first after winning the toss at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Following the early wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja steadied RR’s ship.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes another HUGE record, becomes 1st ever to achieve THIS massive feat

The duo’s aggressive push helped the inaugural (2008) winners score 70 runs in the powerplay but Ravinda Jadeja was forced off the field before the start of the 8th over due to an elbow injury and that shifted the momentum entirely.

The middle-order of Riyan Parag (11), Dasun Shanaka (3) and Jofra Archer (7) were removed cheaply soon after Jadeja was taken off the field with Rajasthan getting reduced to 118/5. But after Jadeja returned to the crease, he stitched a remarkable partnership with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who remained unlucky yet again, getting out for 96.

In the end, Ravindra Jadeja’s 45 off 35 and Donovan Ferreira’s quickfire 38 off 11 helped RR post 214 on the board but that was chased down quite too easily by Gujarat.

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill break multiple records in their 167-run stand

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made the chase look like a walk in the park as they laid a solid foundation for the victory with their 167-run stand. While Sudharsan scored a gritty half-century, Gill departed for a score of 104. This made them the only pair in world cricket to have stitched eleven 100+ partnerships in the shortest format for any wicket.

Also Read: Watch: Emotional Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reduced to tears after Rajasthan’s elimination from IPL 2026

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru duos Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers and Pakistan’s former opening pair Babar Azam-Muhammad Rizwan have had 10 100+ run partnerships in the past. Gill and Sudharsan are also the fastest, in terms of innings taken (48), to reach the milestone.

Moreover, the GT duo’s 167 runs together against RR is now the highest partnership witnessed in an IPL knockout match, overtaking former Chennai Super Kings’ duo of Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay who had put together 159 runs in the 2011 IPL final against RCB.

Notably, both Sai Sudharsan (710) and Shubman Gill (722) have scored 700+ runs this season, which happens rarely in an IPL season. Only 22 runs separate them in the race for Orange Cap, which is currently led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with 776 runs.