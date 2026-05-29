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RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Toss update: Rajasthan bat first – Check playing XIs

It's the 2nd last match of the Indian Premier League 2026 as the Gujarat Titans lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. While Gujarat got here after los

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: May 29, 2026, 7:33 PM IST
RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Toss update: Rajasthan bat first – Check playing XIs
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

It’s the 2nd last match of the Indian Premier League 2026 as the Gujarat Titans lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. While Gujarat got here after losing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, Rajasthan reached here after a massive 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1.

The winner is guaranteed a shot at the IPL 2026 title with the reigning champions awaiting their opponent for the May 31 showdown at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Read more: Watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran interacting with SRH players and coaching staff

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will hit JACKPOT after IPL 2026 season, set to 2400 per cent HIKE in…

Rajasthan Royals head into the clash with positive momentum, riding a 2-match winning streak that includes a dominant 47-run victory over SRH two nights ago. The Royals’ batting is led by the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smacked 97 off 29 balls against SRH two nights ago. Their English recruit Jofra Archer is also on a red-hot form.

Gujarat Titans, who are 7-3 ahead in the head-to-head win/loss record, will have edge over the Royals as they will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat against RCB. Shubman Gill will be hoping for his partnership with Sai Sudharsan to get going.

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Toss update

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat first.

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, BrijeshSharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.
Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Live streaming details

The RR vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.

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Rohan Mukherjee

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