RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Toss update: Rajasthan bat first – Check playing XIs

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)