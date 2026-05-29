RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Toss update: Rajasthan bat first – Check playing XIs

It’s the 2nd last match of the Indian Premier League 2026 as the Gujarat Titans lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. While Gujarat got here after losing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, Rajasthan reached here after a massive 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1.
The winner is guaranteed a shot at the IPL 2026 title with the reigning champions awaiting their opponent for the May 31 showdown at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
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Rajasthan Royals head into the clash with positive momentum, riding a 2-match winning streak that includes a dominant 47-run victory over SRH two nights ago. The Royals’ batting is led by the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smacked 97 off 29 balls against SRH two nights ago. Their English recruit Jofra Archer is also on a red-hot form.
Gujarat Titans, who are 7-3 ahead in the head-to-head win/loss record, will have edge over the Royals as they will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat against RCB. Shubman Gill will be hoping for his partnership with Sai Sudharsan to get going.
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat first.
The RR vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.
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