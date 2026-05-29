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Watch: Match referee’s mistake costs Shubman Gill, GT skipper loses cool vs RR, video goes viral

Things got interesting when Riyan Parag called "heads" twice and won the toss both times. A visibly baffled Shubman Gill was forced to bowl first

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: India.com News Desk
Updated: May 29, 2026, 8:56 PM IST
RR VS GT, IPL
Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag during toss time at PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh for IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. (Photo credit: X)

The coin had to be flipped twice during toss time after a mix-up in the middle when the match referee failed to hear Riyan Parag’s call at Narendra Modi Stadium for Eliminator 1. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill got seemingly frustrated with the incident and was forced to spin the coin for a 2nd time.

Things got interesting when Riyan Parag called “heads” twice and won the toss both times. A visibly baffled Shubman Gill was forced to bowl first in the all-important contest, which is a direct ticket to the final.

Read more: RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Toss update: Rajasthan bat first – Check playing XIs

The instance during toss time went quickly viral online with fans divided in opinions whether it was fixing or not. Although it was an awkward moment but things were fine afterwards. Riyan Parag was happy to win the moss in Mullanpur and his side got off to a decent start.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Juel got out early but teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired on all cylinders to form a partnership with the veteran Ravindra Jadeja who came at number 4 tonight. Sooryavanshi also became the highest run-scorer in powerplay, scoring 521 runs at a strike rate of 233 this season.

Almost everything depends on the kind of start Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets off to and the teenager will be looking at nothing less than getting his team to a good position.

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, BrijeshSharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.
Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Live streaming details

The RR vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.

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Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

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