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RR vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RR vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RR vs GT IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will aim to rise to the top of the table as they face off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

GT captain Shubman Gill bats in the nets in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

RR vs GT IPL 2026: It will be a battled to rise to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals will go up against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Both sides are on 12 points currently and a win for either team will take them level on points with Sunrisers Hyderabad who are currently number one with 14 points.

Both RR and GT have won the Indian Premier League title once in their history and both of them achieved it on their T20 league debut. Shubman Gill’s side had an inconsistent IPL 2026 season but are hitting the top gear now with three successive wins in their last three matches – including one over the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap update after match no. 51: KKR remain in hunt with 4th successive win, KL Rahul fails but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can…

“If we get wickets at the start, then we have quite an upper hand in the game. Our plans are quite set, and we are quite comfortable with the way we are playing right now. With the kind of bowling attack we have, we would want to restrict them to the minimum score possible,” GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel said in the pre-match press conference in Jaipur on Friday.

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The Royals, on the other hand, are having a roller-coaster ride so far this season with a win backed up a loss in their last five games so far. They have been dogged by off-field controversies with captain Riyan Parag caught ‘vaping’ in the dressing room in New Chandigarh.

“I don’t think I need to answer any critics or anyone talking about it. But at the end of the day, my job is to get two points. So my score and my innings don’t really matter if we lose the game,” Parag had said after scoring 90 in the last match vs Delhi Capitals, which they ended up losing.

Also Read | CSK hinting MS Dhoni’s return? Franchise shares video of former India captain in nets, he is…

GT hold the edge over RR when it comes to head-to-head record with 6 wins as compared to 3 losses and even at Jaipur, the visitors have won 2 matches and lost only 1 to the Royals.

Dher saara pyaar for our बन्ना सा pic.twitter.com/qjvUtrqDhp — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 8, 2026

Here are all the details about Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52…

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 will take place on Saturday, May 9.

Where is Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 on TV in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger/Dasun Shanaka, Brijesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

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