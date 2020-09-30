11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

RR vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 12 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: In-form Rajasthan Royals will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Wednesday evening. After defeating Chennai Super Kings in their campaign opener, the Steve Smith-led RR overhauled the highest tournament total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous match. They are high on confidence as they take another step towards qualifying for the playoffs, though that is a bit far at the moment. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Mitchell Marsh's Scans Lost in UAE, Sunrisers Hyderabad All-rounder in Dark About Extent of Injury

RR opener Sanju Samson and skipper Smith smashed half-centuries in the game against KXIP. However, with the match slipping away from their hands, Haryana all-rounder Rahul Tewatia’s blitzkrieg bought them back in the contest. Once again, all eyes will be on Samson, who has two half-centuries from as many games, and Tewatia, who smashed 53 off 31 balls against Kings XI Punjab. In the bowling department, Ankit Rajpoot, who was expensive against KXIP, might be replaced while Jofra Archer will once again lead the pace attack along with Tom Curran and Jaydev Unadkat. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who has been amongst the runs so far, will look to overcome as the spin department will heavily rely on his shoulders. Also Read - RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7.30 PM IST Wednesday September 30

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders for match no. 12 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST) – September 30. Also Read - DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Match 11 Report: Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan Shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 Runs to Register First Win of Season

IPL Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RR vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (C), Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer (VC) and Kuldeep Yadav.

RR vs KKR Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins.

RR vs KKR SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

