Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s RR vs KKR at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of Indian Premier League 2020, Rajasthan Royals will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the match no. 12 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Wednesday – September 30. The Dream11 IPL RR vs KKR match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to stop a marauding Rajasthan Royals when the two teams clash in an IPL match. Having started off as underdogs, the Royals have taken the IPL by storm, chasing down the highest tournament total 224 against Kings XI Punjab in their last match. In two wins from two matches, the Royals have got past the 200-mark with ease. In their success, they have found two stars in Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia, who have outshone marquee players. In his second coming at the Royals, little known Haryana all-rounder Tewatia has got instant stardom for his 31-ball 53 against KXIP, which helped the side chase down a record 224 with three balls to spare against KXIP. Struggling to get off the blocks quickly, Tewatia, who was on 17 from 23 deliveries with the team needing 51 from the last three overs, suddenly woke up from the slumber, smacking left-arm quick Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over to turn the tables for RR. Boasting of the season’s highest strike-rate of 214.86, Samson has two successive half-centuries that has once again put him in contention for a longer rope in the Indian team as a keeper-batsman. Skipper Steve Smith has been ever-reliable, striking two half-centuries, while opener Jos Buttler will be waiting to explode. Here is the Indian Premier League Dream11 Guru Tips and RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RR vs KKR Probable XIs IPL 2020. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 11 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Rashid, Bairstow Star as SRH Beat DC by 15 Runs

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM (IST) – September 30. Also Read - FCD vs MSF Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For FCA04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt T10 Match 11 at Frankfurt Oval 12:30 PM IST September 30 Wednesday

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd T20I at Allan Border Field, Brisbane 9:15 AM IST September 30 Wednesday

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RR vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (VC)

Batsmen: V Kumar, A Bhardwaj, V Vishal

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (C), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal

RR vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C/wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

RR vs KKR SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RR Dream11 Team/ KKR Dream11 Team/ Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.