RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 30 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 18, MondayAlso Read - IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Lavishes Praise on Umran Malik, Says Watching Him Bowl At 150 Clicks Consistently is Super Exciting

Mumbai: Their confidence severely dented after two comprehensive defeats on the trot, last edition’s runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders would seek to get their inconsistent campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Monday. Also Read - PBKS vs SRH: IPL Teaches You How To Perform Under Pressure, Says Punjab's Kagiso Rabada

KKR were beaten by Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs and seven wickets respectively in their last two matches. They had earlier lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Is In The Form of his life, He is Mr IPL For Me, Says Graeme Swann

With three wins and three losses, KKR are at the mid-table while the Royals have won three matches and lost two games till now.

KKR had an impressive start to the league with three wins from four matches but the back-to-back losses had taken them down below the top-4 and they would look to regain that slot.

But to do that they will have to pull themselves up in both batting and bowling.

None of the batters, except for Andre Russell, has been consistent so far while the likes of spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Pat Cummins have dished out average performances.

Russell is the current top-scorer for KKR with 179 runs from six matches and has also contributed with five wickets with the ball.

Captain Shreyas lyer has not been in the best of form with just one half-century in his name for a total of 151 runs in six matches, Nitesh Rana and Venkatesh Iyer have been lacking in consistency, while Sam Billings is struggling to get runs.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RR vs KKR Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 30 toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium

RR vs KKR Possible Playing 11:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (Captain WK), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag , R Ashwin, James Neesham, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

RR vs KKR Dream XI

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal Vice Captain: Jos Buttler