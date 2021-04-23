Dream11 Team Prediction

RR vs KKR VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today’s Probable XIs For Today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 18 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 24 Saturday: Beleaguered Rajasthan Royals, who are stuck at the bottom of the points table, will face another lowly-placed team – Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night. While Royals have managed just one win in four matches and have the worst net run rate among all teams, their opponents KKR too have been finding the going tough. They also have one win in four games but are ahead of both RR and Punjab Kings on net run rate. KKR’s net run rate could, however, have been poorer had their lower order not clicked in the last match against CSK. The batting performance of Andre Russell and The rise of Pat Cummins as a batsman in their 18-run defeat to CSK will provide a big boost but it can’t paper over the failure of their star batsmen, who have floundered even while chasing even modest target. The seamers too have leaked runs in the death overs. Having struggled on Chepauk’s slow surface, KKR had hoped to return to winning ways at the Wankhede but Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad took their attack to the cleaners and amassed a massive 220 for 3 in their previous match. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score Today, Online Match Updates: Rahul, Gayle Shine as Punjab Beat Mumbai by 9 Wickets

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST – April 23.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RR vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

RR vs KKR SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan

