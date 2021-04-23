Dream11 Team Prediction

Beleaguered Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are stuck at the bottom of the points table, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

Beleaguered Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are stuck at the bottom of the points table, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night. Also Read - IPL 2021: Consistency is an Issue - Gautam Gambhir on Sanju Samson

While RR has managed just one win in four matches and has the worst net run rate among all teams, their opponents KKR too have been finding the going tough. They also have one win in four games but are ahead of both RR and Punjab Kings on net run rate. Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Head to Head, Prediction Match 17 at Chepauk Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

KKR’s net run rate could, however, have been poorer had their lower order not clicked in the last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST – April 23.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RR vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sanju Samson (VC), Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – David Miller, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

All-rounder – Andre Russell (C), Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya

RR vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

RR vs KKR SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan

