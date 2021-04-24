Live Streaming Cricket – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 – Match 18

Two teams – Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders – right at the bottom of the points table will take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the 18th match of IPL 2021. Both of them have played four matches and have managed a solitary win. Both of them are struggling with their batting. Ergo, there are a lot of common woes for RR as well as KKR and they will look to put paid to them. The top-order has been an issue for both teams and their big players will need to shoulder more responsibility. Also Read - IPL 2021 RR vs KKR Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Head to Head, Weather Forecast: Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 18 at Wankhede Stadium

RR rely heavily on the shoulders of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and David Miller but the trio has been a bit inconsistent barring one or two performances. Furthermore, RR lacks experience in the bowling line-up, which is leading to their downfall. They have suffered a huge blow as Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the entire tournament. On the other hand, KKR’s top-order has been their Achilles Heel and they will need to come up with better performances. In the previous match against Chennai Super Kings, KKR’s top-order was blown away but runs from Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins were positives for the team. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI, Match 17 Updates: Rahul, Gayle Shine as Punjab Beat Mumbai by 9 Wickets

Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

When is the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will be played on 24th April. Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Head to Head, Prediction Match 17 at Chepauk Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

What are the timings of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match being played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

RR vs KKR SQUADS:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.