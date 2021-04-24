Live Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score and Updates IPL 2021

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both RR and KKR are going through a rough patch in the season with only win in four games each. Kolkata have lost some close matches this year as they almost pull off a miraculous win against CSK in the last match with Andre Russell and Pat Cummins onslaught. While Rajasthan Royals were completely outclassed by RCB in their last match as they are expected to some changes in their playing XI against KKR. Manan Vohra might be replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top. Also Read - RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 18 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 24 Saturday

See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RR vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score today, RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RR vs KKR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Mumbai here. Also Read - RR vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket - When And Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And TV Telecast in India