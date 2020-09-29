RR vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals have set IPL on fire with their excellent show with the bat. From captain Steve Smith to Sanju Samson and new hero Rahul Tewatia, they have been laid down the marker. Smith and Samson have hit consecutive fifties and Tewatia hit five sixes in a single over in an improbable chase against Kings XI Punjab.

They will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders who have recovered from defeat in their opening match to win their next and gain some much-needed confidence. These teams have played each other 21 times so far with each winning 10 times while one ending in no result.

WEATHER FORECAST

Brace for a clear but hot day. Not you. You be seated in your room and enjoy the contest. It's the players who will have to prepare themselves for the weather (as they have been so far). The temperature will hover between a high of 39 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees Celsius.

RR vs KKR Pitch And Toss Report, Timing

Five matches have been played in Dubai so far. And of those, two were decided by Super Over. Dew is having its effect now. And teams may now prefer even more to chase now. The toss will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

RR vs KKR Fantasy Tips

Sanju Samson (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi

RR vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

RR: Steven Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

KKR: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

RR vs KKR Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chris Green, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat