RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 9 at Sharjah 7.30 PM IST Sunday, September 27: Also Read - RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 9 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE at 7:30 PM IST Sunday, September 27

Both the – Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab – will look to continue their winning momentum when they meet at Sharjah on what promises to be a Super Sunday. Also Read - RR vs KXIP IPL 2020: Shane Warne Heaps Praise on Sanju Samson, Calls Rajasthan Royals Wicketkeeper an Absolute Champion

While Steve Smith will be crucial for the Royals, his opposite number, KL Rahul will hold the key for Punjab. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH 2020: Dinesh Karthik Reacts on KKR's Victory Over SRH, Says Want to Make Shubman Gill's Cricket Journey Easy

With the kind of form KXIP skipper Rahul in top form, picking him as the leader of your team would be a wise choice, while Steve Smith and Jos Buttler are automatic picks.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab for the ninth match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Sharjah, UAE

RR vs KXIP My Dream11 Team

Keeper – KL Rahul (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (VC)

Batsmen – Mayank Agarwal, Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin

Likely 11

Rajasthan Probable Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

Punjab Probable Playing XI:

KL Rahul (C) (WK), Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin.

SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Ben Stokes, Aniruddha Joshi, Anuj Rawat, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, David Miller.

Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (C) (WK), Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran/Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan.

