KL Rahul Fantasy Pick

The guy loves to take responsibility and the best in him comes to the fore when that happens. When Virat Kohli-led India asked him to do wicketkeeping and open the batting, he elevated his game to the next level, scoring runs in plenty. Now, that he has become the skipper of KXIP, he played a captain's knock of 132* off 69 balls to help his side beat RCB and register their first win. He is a gun player and in top form. He can easily be picked as the captain or the vice-captain in your fantasy team.

Steve Smith Fantasy Pick

Smith is one of the best batsmen in the world currently. He is reliable, plays the ball at its merit, does not get ruffled by anything, and hence is a player you can put your money on. Even in the first game of the tournament for the Royals, he got a good start and more importantly stitched an important partnership with Sanju Samson which helped the franchise lay the platform for the onslaught at the backend.

Preview

Both sides will look to continue the winning momentum when they face-off on a super Sunday. While the Royals have looked the most complete team after a solitary game, KXIP has looked dangerous when their skipper is on song.

KXIP likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

RR likely playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Tom Curran, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron