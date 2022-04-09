RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 20 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday:Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday

If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm. Also Read - RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 18 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket at 03:30 PM IST April 9, Saturday

IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches. Also Read - CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

KL Rahul’s team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit.

While Rahul has led the side admirably in the matches played so far in the 15th edition of the lucrative league, the likes of Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni shining with the bat has lent great balance and stability to the team.

As far as bowling is concerned, the pace-spin duo of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have managed to hold their own against some of the most established names of T20 cricket.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RR vs LSG Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 20 toss between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RR vs LSG Possible Playing 11:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/James Neesham, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi.

RR vs LSG Dream XI

Jos Buttler, Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson(VC), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan(C), Ravi Bishnoi.

Dream11 Prediction RR vs LSG, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – Tata IPL 2022