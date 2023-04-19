RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Kevin Pietersen Takes Dig At ‘Boring’ KL Rahul Against Rajasthan Royals
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul struck a 32-ball 39 against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen made bold statement on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul after the opener’s slow start against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.
Pietersen, who is one of the commentators in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, said watch Rahul bat in the powerplay is the most boring thing for him to watch. “Watching KL Rahul bat in the powerplays is the most boring thing I have ever been through,” Pietersen said on air.
🗣 “Watching KL Rahul bat in the powerplays is the most boring thing I have ever been through.”
:said Kevin Pietersen on air.#RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/2u1HtT2ZXd
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 19, 2023
