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RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Justin Langer interrupts Vaibhav Sooryavanshis interview for a treasure photo

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Justin Langer interrupts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s interview for a ‘treasure photo’

After Rajasthan carried out the blistering chase in Jaipur, there was one moment that stood out when LSG head coach Justin Langer interrupted man of the match Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's post match interview for a photo, which the former Australian opener labelled as a treasure photo

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Justin Langer posing for a photo after RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday, May 19. (Photo credit: X)

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi, who has taken the cricketing world by a storm with his outstanding power-hitting ability, has once gone viral on social media not because of his antics on the field but for his swift acknowledgement when asked for a photo by Lucknow Super Giants’ Australian head coach Justin Langer.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on absolute fire during Rajasthan Royals’ 13th league stage outing against Lucknow in match number 64 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The 15-year-old led from the front, smashing a quickfire 93 off just 38 balls to lead Rajasthan’s successful chase of 221 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Also Read: KKR vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Although he missed out on his century by just 7 runs, his impressive knock earned him the player of the match award but most importantly for Rajasthan, they picked up 2 crucial points which has kept them in contention for the play-offs.

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The path might not be that easy, given the fact that there are 3 more franchises aiming for the remaining 4th spot, all that the Royals will have to do is win their last league match against the Mumbai Indians and also hope for the other results to fall in their favor.

Justin Langer interrupts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s interview for a ‘treasure photo’

After Rajasthan carried out the blistering chase in Jaipur, there was one moment that stood out when LSG head coach Justin Langer interrupted man of the match Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s post match interview for a photo, which the former Australian opener labelled as a “treasure photo”.

Langer asked “Can I get a picture?” which Sooryavanshi acknowledged by saying “Yes sir please”. The former Australia head coach then appreciated the 15-year-old’s caliber and said, “I’m going to treasure that photo.” This video has gone viral on social media with fans loving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s attitude towards his seniors.

Langer heaps praise on Sooryavanshi

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Justin Langer heaped praise on Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi’s incredible batting ability, calling it “breathtaking”. Langer also used the examples of veteran pacers Mitchell Starc and Anrich Nortje, who were absolutely clueless when Sooryavanshi smashed them for fours and sixes.

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“In all my time, I’ve seen some amazing players in 35 years of cricket. To see a young man bat like that, not just tonight but throughout the series, is breathtaking. Do you know how I judge it? I think the last game, Mitchell Starc, who’s one of the all-time great white-ball bowlers, he’s bowling, and you look at the expression on his face. Anrich Nortje is a world-class international bowler, and Sooryavanshi is hitting him. The expression on their face is such that: ‘What is happening here.” – Justin Langer said in the press conference.

When will Rajasthan and Lucknow play next in IPL 2026?

Lucknow will lock horns with the Punjab Kings in their final league outing on Saturday, May 23 whereas Rajasthan will visit the Wankhede Stadium for a clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, May 24.

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