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RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenkas chat with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi prompts Sunil Gavaskar to say...

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka’s chat with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi prompts Sunil Gavaskar to say…

Once the game ended, Sanjiv Goenka was spotted having a candid chat with the player of the match Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who b0wed down to Goenka to touch his feet and seek his blessings. The LSG owner then took to his official X account and praised the 15-year-old's caliber with a heartfelt message

RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 10 sixes in his knock of 93 against LSG on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka heaped plenty of praise on Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the latter played out a match winning knock of 93 off 38 to help his side reach another step closer to the play-offs with an emphatic 7-wicket victory at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan were asked to chase a total of 221 by Lucknow, who batted first after losing the toss. The gigantic 200+ total was made possible through Mitchell Marsh’s 96 off 57, Josh Inglis’ 60 off 29 and captain Rishabh Pant’s 35 off 23.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can break Chris Gayle’s IPL record, says star India cricketer

In response, Rajasthan got off to a scintillating start, thanks to the 1st wicket partnership of 75 runs by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Following the departure of Jaiswal (43 off 23), who was the stand-in captain for Rajasthan in Riyan Parag’s absence, Sooryavanshi stitched another big partnership with number 3 Dhruv Jurel.

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The duo racked up 105 runs together to push Rajasthan towards the victory. While Dhruv Jurel remained not out at 53 off 38, it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who stole the show with his 93 runs at a blistering strike rate of 244.74.

Sooryavanshi smashed a staggering 10 sixes and 7 fours as he particularly targeted Lucknow’s left-arm pacer Akash Singh who conceded 54 runs in his 3 overs. When the 15-year-old departed in the last ball of the 14th over, Rajasthan were at 180.

The inaugural winners went on to lose their 3rd wicket in the form of Lhuan-dre Pretorius before Dhruv Jurel and Donovan Ferreira guided them to a comfortable victory in the first ball of the 20th over. This win helped Rajasthan replace the Punjab Kings in the 4th spot.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bows down to Sanjiv Goenka

Once the game ended, Sanjiv Goenka was spotted having a candid chat with the player of the match Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who b0wed down to Goenka to touch his feet and seek his blessings. The LSG owner then took to his official X account and praised the 15-year-old’s caliber with a heartfelt message.

Goenka highlighted the kind of responsibility Sooryavanshi has on his shoulders at such a young age, asking him to preserve his innocence and improve his skills constantly.

Also Read: Why Mohammed Shami not handed a comeback to the Indian team? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals

“The world has seen your talent. The nation sees the future in you. That’s a lot of responsibility already on very young shoulders, very able ones at that. Preserve the innocence, keep honing your brilliance, and the world will be at your feet. Prayers, aashirwad, and love for you, Vaibhav.” – Sanjiv Goenka wrote.

This interaction also prompted a comment from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar who stated that Sanjiv Goenka could be going after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi if the teenager appears in the auction anytime soon.

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