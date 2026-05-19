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RR vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RR vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals will face Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur if they hope to qualify for the Playoffs stage.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR will face LSG in match no. 64 of IPL 2026 on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals are the proverbial masters of their own fate if they hope to qualify for the Playoffs stages of the IPL 2026 season. If they can win both their remaining league stage matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, Riyan Parag’s side will move to 16 points and join Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the Playoffs.

First of the two ‘must-win’ matches for RR comes against Rishabh Pant’s LSG, who are already out of the race to reach the Playoffs and are currently in 10th place, as the two teams face off in match no. 64 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 63: SRH join RCB and GT in Playoffs, CSK hanging on…

LSG have already managed to disrupt the equation of Chennai Super Kings with an upset win last week and will be hoping to do more of the same on Tuesday night. RR, on the other hand, have lost six out of their last 8 matches and far from being favourites for a Playoffs berth.

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A lot of credit for LSG’s resurgence has to go to their opener Mitchell Marsh, who blasted 111 in 56 balls against RCB and 90 in 38 balls in win over CSK in the last match. Sanjiv Goenka-owned team will be looking for more of the same as they hope to end a forgettable season on a high.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: 5 stars close to Team India debut after IPL 2026

The home team, on the other hand, will once again bank on form of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to power them against LSG. Sooryavanshi is leading run scorer for RR with 484 runs in the season at a strike-rate of over 234 with 1 century and 2 fifties.

RR historically hold a big edge when it comes to head-to-head record with 5 wins as compared to 2 losses. But the visitors have managed to win 2 out of the 3 games against RR in Jaipur.

Here are all the details about Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64…

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 will take place on Tuesday, May 19.

Where is Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 going to take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 on TV in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 in India?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 64 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma/Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav

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