Mumbai: From making TikTok videos to being a hit with meme-makers, it is no secret that Yuzvendra Chahal is a lovable character. Time and again fans have seen his funny side on Chahal.TV. Following Rajasthan's crucial 24-run win over Lucknow on Sunday at the Brabourne stadium, Chahal had an interaction with Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler.

In the video, Chahal teases Buttler and says that he would like to open with the English wicketkeeper-batter. Chahal recently made a tall claim that had he been opening, he would have broken Virat Kohli's record of highest runs in a single IPL season.

Not long ago, Rajasthan had posted a video on their social media handle where Chahal was facing Buttler in the nets.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo on Polite Inquiries, Chahal said, “If I had a chance to open – Then I would have broken every record, not just Jos Buttler. I think even Virat Kohli bhaiya’s record [973 runs] is left for me only. I’m going to break that record. I will break that record in 10 matches only because in every match I have to score a hundred, no? (laughs)”.

Meanwhile, Chahal admitted that Rajasthan needed the win. He also said that he was a little disappointed with his performance in the game.

We needed that win. For us to finish in the top-two, we had to win this match. I was a little bit disappointed with myself but I’ll definitely come back in the next game. When Hooda was batting so well, leg-side was shorter, I didn’t want to take any risk. I tried to bowl a couple of flighted balls, he tried to hit sixes, so I didn’t want to give any extra runs. That’s why I tried to bowl a little bit quicker tonight.