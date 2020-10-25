RR vs MI 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 IPL 2020

RR vs MI 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Head to Head, Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 45 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness would be a concern for defending champions Mumbai Indians as they aim to continue their dominant run, while a depleted Rajasthan Royals would hope to stay afloat when the two teams clash in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Mumbai roared back to form by crushing Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets on Friday after their Super Over loss to the Kings XI Punjab. RR, on the other hand, lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in their last game. Table-toppers MI are on course to make it to the play-offs but the game is crucial for Rajasthan, who are languishing at seventh place and a loss would mean a step closer to elimination. In the event of Rohit missing out on Sunday as well, the two will open again. MI bowlers are also wreaking havoc, especially New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, who are lethal upfront and in death. Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs MI in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 45

For Rajasthan, the biggest worry is the form of skipper Steve Smith, who has made 265 runs from 11 matches and a misfiring top-order. In the course of the season, Rajasthan have made constant changes at the top and that has hurt them badly. The team does possess quality players like Ben Strokes – 110 runs, Sanju Samson – 272 runs, and Jos Buttler – 271 runs, but the trio has failed to deliver collectively. With two crucial points at stake, the management would be hoping that the three-click on Sunday, something which has not happened this season. On the bowling front too, RR lack consistency. Only Jofra Archer – 15 wickets has been effective with his pace but has failed to get support from fellow pacers Karthik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ankit Rajpoot, who have 12 wickets combined. Spinner Shreyas Gopal has leaked 343 runs from 11 games. Also Read - RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 45 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Sunday October 25

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians for match no. 45 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 25. Also Read - KXIP vs SRH 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh Star as Kings XI Punjab Edge Out Sunrisers Hyderabad to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

IPL Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

RR vs MI My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Jofra Archer, Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Gopal.

RR vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma/Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

RR vs MI SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Check 11wickets fantasy Prediction/ MI Dream11 Team/ RR Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ Rajasthan Royals 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.