Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 Match 45- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s RR vs MI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In another high-voltage battle of Dream11 IPL 2020, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the second match of Super Sunday. The high-intensity IPL 2002 RR vs MI match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness would be a concern for defending champions Mumbai Indians as they aim to continue their dominant run, while a depleted Rajasthan Royals would hope to stay afloat when the two teams clash in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Mumbai roared back to form by crushing Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets on Friday after their Super Over loss to the Kings XI Punjab. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in their last game. Table-toppers MI are on course to make it to the play-offs but the game is crucial for Rajasthan, who are languishing at seventh place and a loss would mean a step closer to elimination. Questions remain on whether Rohit, who suffered a hamstring injury and missed the game against CSK, will be available on Sunday for MI. But Rohit’s absence was hardly felt on Friday as the young Ishan Kishan – 261 runs – launched into CSK bowlers with gusto. So did Quinton De Kock – 368 runs, continuing his sublime run. In the event of Rohit missing out on Sunday as well, the two will open again. Also Read - KXIP vs SRH 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh Star as Kings XI Punjab Edge Out Sunrisers Hyderabad to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

In the course of the season, Rajasthan have made constant changes at the top and that has hurt them badly. The team does possess quality players like Ben Strokes – 110 runs, Sanju Samson – 272 runs – and Jos Buttler – 271 runs, but the trio has failed to deliver collectively. With two crucial points at stake, the management would be hoping that the three-click on Sunday, something which has not happened this season. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia – 224 runs and 7 wickets – has been a revelation with both the bat and ball, but too much is being left for him to achieve. Also Read - IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS KXIP vs SRH Match 43: Jordan Stars as Punjab Beat Hyderabad by 12 Runs

RR vs MI IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 25.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

RR vs MI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith (C)

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer (VC), Rahul Chahar

RR vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma/Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

RR vs MI SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

