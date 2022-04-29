RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Mumbai: On a three-match winning streak, Rajasthan Royals have the momentum as well as source of inspiration when they face bottom-placed and out-of-reckoning Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

The Royals will be celebrating the extraordinary life of their lone IPL title-winning captain Shane Warne, who died last month in Thailand, during this game. A win would give a perfect tribute to the legendary Australian spinner under whose inspirational leadership, the Royals had won the 2008 title.

While Rajasthan, placed second in the standings, have lost only two games and won six, Mumbai are already out of contention for a play-off berth, having lost all their eight matches so far.

After mustering just 144 runs in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Royals would be hoping for an improvement from their batters.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 44 toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Dy Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

RR vs MI Possible Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler , Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal Vice Captain: Jasprit Bumrah