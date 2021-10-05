RR vs MI Highlights Updates IPL 2021 Match

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 live score and updates Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Mumbai Indians produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in the 51st match of the IPL 2021 to stay alive in the qualification race for the playoffs of the tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Sensational bowling performances by Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14) and James Neesham (3/12) helped Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to a paltry total of 90-9 in 20 overs. Apart from Coulter-Nile and James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) also picked two crucial wickets for Mumbai. Opener Evin Lewis was the top-scorer for Rajasthan with his 24.Also Read - IPL 2021: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham Knock Rajasthan Royals Out of Tournament as Mumbai Indians Live to Fight Another Day

See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RR vs MI IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live score today, RR vs MI IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, RR vs MI live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match, RR vs MI IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Also Read - MS Dhoni Confirms he Will Not Retire After IPL 2021, Hopes to Play Farewell Match in Chennai | WATCH VIDEO