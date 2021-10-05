RR vs MI Highlights Updates IPL 2021 Match

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 live score and updates Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Mumbai Indians produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in the 51st match of the IPL 2021 to stay alive in the qualification race for the playoffs of the tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Sensational bowling performances by Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14) and James Neesham (3/12) helped Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to a paltry total of 90-9 in 20 overs. Apart from Coulter-Nile and James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) also picked two crucial wickets for Mumbai. Opener Evin Lewis was the top-scorer for Rajasthan with his 24.Also Read - IPL 2021: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham Knock Rajasthan Royals Out of Tournament as Mumbai Indians Live to Fight Another Day

  • 10:47 PM IST

  • 10:26 PM IST

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: Ishan Kishan finishes it off in style with a maximum. A dominating performance from Mumbai Indians as they won the match in just 8.2 overs. Ishan also completes his half-century with a six to seal the win for Mumbai. The win will surely help Mumbai improve their net run rate. MI 94/2 in 8.2 overs beat RR by 8 Wickets

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: Ishan Kishan is on fire as he is looking to smash everything coming in his way. Some exquisite power-hitting from the southpaw. Mumbai just need 7 runs to win now and they will look to chase it down in the next over itself. MI 84/2 in 8 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: A tight over from Kuldip Singh as only four runs came from it. Mumbai Indians are approaching the chase in the right way but they have to keep the net run rate in their mind. MI 60/2 in 7 overs

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: OUT! Suryakumar Yadav in the quest to score some quick runs lost his wicket. Mustafizur hit the good length and Suryakumar couldn’t get the hold on the ball and get caught inside a circle. MI 56/2 in 6 overs

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: Excellent over for Mumbai Indians as thirteen runs came from the over. Both batsmen are looking to collect boundaries here to get to the target as early as possible. Rajasthan Royals are under immense pressure and their skipper Sanju Samson is looking dejected at the moment. MI 48/1 in 5 overs

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: OUT! Chetan Sakariya gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma early who was looking in decent touch tonight. The Hitman tries to collect another boundary here but misses the connection and gets caught at covers. MI 23/1 in 3.2 overs

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: Nine runs from the Shreyas Gopal over as Rohit Sharma is playing with some offensive approach. This is Mumbai’s game and they need to claim the victory inside 15 overs here. MI 23/0 in 3 overs

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: A maiden over from Chetan Sakariya as Ishan Kishan looked a bit cautious with his approach. The southpaw has not been at his best this season and this is the best time for him to get his mojo back. MI 14/0 in 2 overs