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RR vs MI IPL 2026 Guwahati Weather Update: Will RAIN play spoilsport in Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah clash

RR vs MI IPL 2026 Guwahati Weather Update: Will RAIN play spoilsport in Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah clash

There is a major threat of rain and thunderstorms in Guwahati for the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

RR vs MI match in IPL 2026 could be interrupted by rain in Guwahati. (Photo: IANS)

RR vs MI IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season witnessed its first washed-out encounter with Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings sharing one point each. Fans will now be hoping that a similar fate doesn’t befall the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The RR vs MI clash is special for many reasons and none more so than a clash between 15-year-old star Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s clash against MI stalwart Jasprit Bumrah. This will be the second game at home for the Royals in Guwahati following their opening match against Chennai Super Kings, which they won by eight wickets.

The match between RR and CSK witnessed a delayed start due to rain at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. But thankfully, the game wasn’t interrupted by rain once it got underway and the fans witnessed an easy win.

However, in what will be bad news for the fans in Guwahati, there is a major threat of rain over IPL 2026 match No. 13 between RR and MI. The temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius when the match gets underway at around 730pm on Tuesday but there is around 75 per cent chances of rain in the evening as well.

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In addition to this, there is 45 per cent possibility of thunderstorms in the evening as well. According to the weather department, around 3.5 hours of rain is predicted on Tuesday as well. A total of 6.8mm of rain is predicted for Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

Check Guwahati weather prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match HERE…

The Guwahati pitch for Tuesday’s match has been under the covers for majority of the time in the lead up the match, much like the one in Kolkata on Monday. Rajasthan Royals bowlers made full use of the bowler friendly conditions in the previous match at this venue and bowled CSK out for only 127.

What will happen if Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match is washed out due to rain?

There is no provision for Reserve Day in any of the IPL 2026 league stage matches. Both sides need to play at least five overs each for it to constitute a match if it is interrupted by rain.

The cut-off time for start of a 5-overs-a-side match is 10.50pm but the IPL rules provide for one hour extension in match timings in the event of rain. As a result, the game has to start by 11.50pm IST to organize five-overs-a-side clash.

Only one IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was washed out due to rain and it took place in South Africa in the IPL 2009 season.

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