RR vs MI Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 live score and updates Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. Both teams made two important changes in their playing XIs from the last matches. There is only one slot left for the playoff berth as Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore already sealing their spots. Mumbai and Rajasthan, both are in a very tight spot at the moment with a poor net run rate and they have to win their matches with a healthy margin too. The defending champions might bring back Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar in their playing XI for the crucial clash. While Rajasthan beat Chennai in their previous match which boosted their morale and they might play with the same XI on Tuesday.Also Read - Sam Curran Ruled Out of T20 World Cup After Picking up Back Injury During CSK's IPL Game

See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RR vs MI IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live score today, RR vs MI IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, RR vs MI live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match, RR vs MI IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Also Read - IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Can Still Pull a Rabbit Out of their Hats, Feels Former England Batter Mark Butcher

Also Read - India Selection Behind Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's Poor Show in IPL? Sunil Gavaskar Answers

Live Updates

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: OUT! Nathan Coulter-Nile Strikes in his first over as Yashasvi Jaiswal is walking back towards the pavilion. It was a tad short delivery and the southpaw tried to slash it but only managed an edge which was grabbed easily by Ishan Kishan. RR 27/1 in 3.4 overs

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: A tight first over from Jasrpit Bumrah as he bowled according to his field. Only five runs came from the over as Bumrah target the batters’ pads. Mumbai need wickets here to stamp their authority. RR 26/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: A very good over for Rajasthan Royals as fifteen runs came from it. Ordinary bowling from Jayant Yadav as he allowed the southpaws to free their arms on several occasions. Both Lewis and Jaiswal are looking to collect boundaries here. RR 21/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: Excellent first over from Trent Boult as only six runs came from it. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed his offensive approach with a fantastic pull shot to collect a boundary. Mumbai will look to take some early wickets to put Rajasthan down. RR 6/0 in 1 over

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis are out in the middle to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Trent Boult will start the proceedings with the new ball.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians make a bold decision by benching Quinton de Kock in the crucial game.

  • 7:13 PM IST

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Some major changes in the playing XI of both matches!


    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Score And Updates IPL 2021 Match 51: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    Will Sharjah Witness a Samson Special Tonight?