  • Home
  • Sports
  • RR vs MI Live Score, 13th Match IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshis Rajasthan Royals take on might of Mumbai Indians at Guwahati
live

RR vs MI Live Score, 13th Match IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals take on might of Mumbai Indians at Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026: Unbeaten RR will go up against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match No. 13 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Published date india.com Updated: April 7, 2026 3:08 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 13 of IPL 2026 in Guwahati on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

RR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their unbeaten run in the IPL 2026 season when they take on Mumbai Indians in their second home match at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Riyan Parag’s RR have posted impressive wins over former champions Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in their first two matches of the season.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have one win and one loss to their name so far in IPL 2026. They chased down a massive 221-run target in their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders at home but stumbled to a six-wicket loss in their second match against Delhi Capitals last week.

Hardik Pandya’s MI hold a slight edge when it comes to head-to-head clashes between the two sides with 16 wins as compared to 14 losses so far. MI should be boosted by the return of their captain Pandya for the match in Guwahati after he missed the game against DC due to illness last Saturday.

The game will have special interest as it will see a clash between RR’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi taking on MI stalwart and their leading wicket-taker Jasprit Bumrah. Suryavanshi had been dismissed for a duck against MI in IPL 2025 in their previous encounter which Mumbai Indians won by 100 runs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande/Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No. 13 LIVE Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Apr 7, 2026 3:08 PM IST

    RR vs MI Live Score, 13th Match IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have faced off 31 times in the Indian Premier League with MI winning 16 times and RR emerging victorious 14 times. Only one game has been washed out between the two sides back in IPL 2009 season. Who will emerge victorious on Tuesday evening?

  • Apr 7, 2026 3:06 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Guwahati on Tuesday.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.