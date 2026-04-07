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RR vs MI Live Score, 13th Match IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshis Rajasthan Royals take on might of Mumbai Indians at Guwahati

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RR vs MI Live Score, 13th Match IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals take on might of Mumbai Indians at Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026: Unbeaten RR will go up against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match No. 13 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 13 of IPL 2026 in Guwahati on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

RR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their unbeaten run in the IPL 2026 season when they take on Mumbai Indians in their second home match at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Riyan Parag’s RR have posted impressive wins over former champions Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in their first two matches of the season.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have one win and one loss to their name so far in IPL 2026. They chased down a massive 221-run target in their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders at home but stumbled to a six-wicket loss in their second match against Delhi Capitals last week.

Hardik Pandya’s MI hold a slight edge when it comes to head-to-head clashes between the two sides with 16 wins as compared to 14 losses so far. MI should be boosted by the return of their captain Pandya for the match in Guwahati after he missed the game against DC due to illness last Saturday.

The game will have special interest as it will see a clash between RR’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi taking on MI stalwart and their leading wicket-taker Jasprit Bumrah. Suryavanshi had been dismissed for a duck against MI in IPL 2025 in their previous encounter which Mumbai Indians won by 100 runs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 13 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande/Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No. 13 LIVE Scores and Updates HERE –

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