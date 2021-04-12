RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 4 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings T20 Live Score of RR vs PBKS Live match being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, Live cricket IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS Live updates here. Also, check the RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live match, IPL 2021 Live score today, RR vs PBKS Live video, Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match, RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live scorecard. Sanju Samson becomes first batsman to score a hundred in this edition of IPL 2021, he also becomes the first player to hit a century on his captaincy debut for Rajasthan Royals. Riyan Parag are playing incredible knocks to keep Rajasthan alive in match 4 of VIVO IPL 2021 vs Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Samson completed his 14th fifty in IPL history. Mohammed Shami removes Ben Stokes for a duck as Punjab Kings hurt Rajasthan Royals in 222 chase. KL Rahul played a brilliant knock of 91, while all-rounder Deepak Hooda hammered 64 as Punjab Kings posted a mammoth total of 221/6 in 20 overs against Rajasthan. Hooda completes his 20-ball fifty in IPL 2021, he smashed 7 sixes in his innings. Sanju Samson wins Toss as Rajasthan Royals elect to field versus Punjab Kings. You can also live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 Match 4 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede here. See the latest IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 13 Tuesday

Also Read - RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Match Streaming: When And Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV Telecast in India
Also Read - KL Rahul-Mohammed Shami Avert Injury While Taking Ben Stokes Catch During RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Game | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 11:46 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates RR vs PBKS: OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh gets his third wicket, Sanju Samson gone for 119! Full delivery on off Arshdeep, Samson lofts it over covers but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Deepak Hooda takes a good catch. PUNJAB WIN BY 4 RUNS! Rajasthan Royals (217/7) in 20 overs lost to Punjab Kings (221/6) by 4 runs. Samson 119, Arshdeep 3/35

  • 11:44 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: SIX! That is clobbered by Samson, what a hit under pressure! Full and outside off from Arshdeep, Samson lofts it over covers for a maximum. RR 217/6 in 19.4 overs vs PBKS (221/6)

  • 11:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: SIX! That is hammered by captain Sanju Samson! Short delivery on middle from Meredith, Samson pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Rajasthan 208/6 in 18.5 overs vs Punjab (221/6)

  • 11:34 PM IST

    OUT! CAUGHT! Riley Meredith removes Rahul Tewatia for 2. Meredith gets his first wicket! Full and outside off, Tewatia looks to go big but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Rahul takes a comfortable catch. Rajasthan 202/6 in 18.2 overs vs Punjab (221/6)

  • 11:31 PM IST

    Remember the name – SANJU SAMSON!

  • 11:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! HUNDRED FOR SANJU SAMSON! His first as skipper, third overall and he becomes the first man to score a century this season. What a phenomenal knock this has been from the Kerala lad adopted with love by the Rajasthan franchise. The skipper has led from the front and kept this game alive. Full and wide outside off, Samson places it past short third man to reach his ton. A huge applause from his teammates as they know this gem of a guy has played a gem of an innings. Rajasthan Royals 196/5 in 17.4 overs vs Punjab Kings (221/6)

  • 11:29 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: SIX! SMOKED! Sanju Samson moves to 98 and becomes the highest scorer by a captain on his captaincy debut. Full on off, a half-tracker, Samson smokes it over long off for a maximum.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! Sanju Samson did not even move. Shami misses his yorker by a bit and he ends up bowling a juicy half-volley. Samson smashes it away from long-on and gets a boundary. RR 182/5 in 17 overs vs PBKS (221/6)

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Md. Shami removes Riyan Parag for 25. Shami was brought in to take a wicket and the experienced man has delivered. Another short ball but this one is skiddier, pacy, and also bang on the money. Too close to Parag’s body. He looks to hook but gets a glove on it which goes straight to the keeper. Rahul takes the catch and is this the over that changes the fate of this game? End of a fantastic knock from Parag but is it good enough?

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Shami strikes, Parag’s cameo comes to an end!