RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 4 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings T20 Live Score of RR vs PBKS Live match being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Riyan Parag removes Chris Gayle for 40 as Rajasthan Royals picked up their second wicket vs Punjab Kings in match 4 of VIVO IPL at the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, Chetan Sakariya removes Mayank Agarwal for 14 a Chris Gayle and KL Rahul will step out shorty to open the innings for Punjab Kings in match 4. Sanju Samson wins Toss as Rajasthan Royals elect to field versus Punjab Kings. Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul's Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns.

Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today RR vs PBKS: SIX! That is huge from KL Rahul! Rahul has made his intentions clear after Gayle’s dismissal. Tossed up ball on middle from Tewatia, Rahul comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler’s head for a maximum. 100 up for Punjab! Good solid start from the new Kings. PBKS 102/2 in 11 overs vs RR at Wankhede

  • 8:31 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Riyan Parag removes Chris Gayle for 40. Parag gets the breakthrough, Universe Boss it out of here. Floated delivery on middle from Parag, Gayle lofts it over mid-on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long-on where Ben Stokes comes forward and takes a good low catch. Punjab Kings 89/2 in 9.5 overs vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 8:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Strategic Time Out! The ‘Gayle Storm’ has arrived in the 2021 season and the first stop is at Mumbai. Chris Gayle is finding his groove here and has formed a solid stand with skipper, KL Rahul. The Punjab captain is happy to play the second fiddle as Gayle is spreading his wings. Rajasthan have had chances to break this stand but their fielding has been sloppy. Ben Stokes has been guilty of dropping a catch and so far it is looking costly. Can Sanju Samson find a way to end this stand?

  • 8:25 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: DROPPED! Short delivery on middle from Tewatia, Gayle pulls it uppishly towards the bowler where Tewatia tries to take the catch but spills it. Next ball – Chris Gayle makes him pay! Floated delivery on middle from Tewatia, Gayle plays a slog sweep over long-on for a maximum. Punjab 82/1 in 9 overs vs Rajasthan

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Rahul-Gayle in the middle, Punjab on the move at Wankhede

  • 8:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS Live Score Online: SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle from Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle pulls it over square leg for a maximum. He gets hold of that one and muscles that over deep square for a brilliant hit. Punjab picking up the pace now. Punjab Kings 69/1 in 7.3 overs vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 8:14 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Cricket Live Score: DROPPED AND FOUR! Tossed up delivery on off from Shreyas Gopal, Rahul lofts it over covers but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Ben Stokes tries to take the catch but spills it and concedes a boundary. How costly will it prove for Rajasthan? PBKS 51/1 in 6.3 overs vs RR at Wankhede

  • 8:11 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates RR vs PBKS: FOUR! Just over! This is out of the middle. Full around off from Morris, Gayle swings his bat and gets it enough to get it well over mid-on, and the ball races to the fence. These are very important runs for Punjab Kings. Decent finish to the over. Punjab Kings 46/1 in 6 overs vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 8:03 PM IST

    Sakariya Opens His Account in IPL!

  • 8:03 PM IST

    FOUR! MUSCLED AWAY! The Universe Boss gets his first boundary of the 2021 edition! Slightly shorter around off, it is not a bad ball but Gayle manages to flat-bat it over mid-on with enough bat on it. Punjab 38/1 in 4.5 overs vs Rajasthan