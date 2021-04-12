RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 4 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Sanju Samson wins Toss as Rajasthan Royals elect to field versus Punjab Kings in match 4 of IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul's Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns.

RR vs PBKS SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh. Also Read - Rohit Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah Face Off Ahead of KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Game in Chennai | WATCH

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar. Also Read - IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings