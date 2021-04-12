RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 4 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings T20 Live Score of RR vs PBKS Live match being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Sanju Samson wins Toss as Rajasthan Royals elect to field versus Punjab Kings in match 4 of IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul's Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns. (LIVE SCORECARD)

RR vs PBKS SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh. Also Read - Rohit Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah Face Off Ahead of KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Game in Chennai | WATCH

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar. Also Read - IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Live Updates

  • 7:13 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI – Jos Buttler (WK), Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Sanju Samson, Rajasthan skipper, says they will bowl first. Adds that they have a strong team as they have bought some good players in the auction. Informs that Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman are their four overseas players. Ends by saying that he is excited about the role.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today RR vs PBKS: TOSS – Sanju Samson wins TOSS, Rajasthan Royals opt to field vs Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS Live Score Online: PITCH REPORT – It is known around the cricketing world that the Wankhede surface has been a belter for the batsmen. The red soil aids pace and bounce. Hitting on rise and square of the wicket, hitting anywhere across the ground is viability on this strip. Whichever team wins the Toss would like to chase here in Mumbai.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    ‘Cool and Relaxed’ before the contest!

  • 6:46 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS IPL Live Score: With star pacer Jofra Archer missing due to injury, the pace attack will have to be led by Rajasthan’s newest recruit — South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who will be eager to justify his huge price tag of Rs 16.25 crore. RR will have to get their combination right as only four foreigners can make the playing XI.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rajasthan Royals have a good record at the Wankhede, having won both their games against MI in their last two visits to this venue. In both the matches against Rajasthan last season, Punjab captain Rahul’s slow innings made PBKS post below-par totals which were chased down by RR.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score RR vs PBKS: STAT ATTACK – Rajasthan has faced off against Punjab 21 times in the IPL since the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, holding a 12-9 win-loss advantage. Royals weren’t part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 due to a two-year betting ban.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Score: The Royals could opt to open with the highly-rated Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler. While Samson, who would be itching to prove a point, and Stokes would then form strong middle-order. If the four fire on all cylinders, they can pummel any attack into submission and Punjab would be no exception on the Wankhede track, which is usually batting-friendly.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    Sanju-Era begins for Rajasthan tonight!