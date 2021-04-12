RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 4 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Mohammed Shami removes Ben Stokes for a duck as Punjab Kings hurt Rajasthan Royals in 222 chase match 4 of VIVO IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium. KL Rahul played a brilliant knock of 91, while all-rounder Deepak Hooda hammered 64 as Punjab Kings posted a mammoth total of 221/6 in 20 overs versus Rajasthan Royals. Hooda completes his 20-ball fifty in IPL 2021, he smashed 7 sixes in his innings. Riyan Parag removes Chris Gayle for 40 as Rajasthan Royals picked up their second wicket vs Punjab Kings in match 4 of VIVO IPL at the Wankhede Stadium. Sanju Samson wins Toss as Rajasthan Royals elect to field versus Punjab Kings.

Live Updates

  • 10:15 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Arshdeep Singh removes Manan Vohra for 12. Good return catch from the bowler, top reflexes from the pacer. Full on middle from Arshdeep, Vohra smashes it uppishly towards the bowler where Arshdeep Singh takes an excellent return catch. RR 26/2 in 3.3 overs vs PBKS (221/6)

  • 10:10 PM IST

    ‘Celebrate a wicket’ – Arshdeep Singh style!

  • 10:10 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Beautiful! What a shot! Boundary to end the over. This is the reason why Sanju Samson is so highly rated. Full outside off Shami, Sanju gets on his front foot and drives it elegantly through covers for a boundary. Rajasthan Royals 25/1 in 3 overs vs Punjab (221/6)

  • 10:04 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! Murugan Ashwin is the culprit! Fullish ball outside off, Manan Vohra swings at it but does not time it. He gets it off the outer half of his bat and it goes high in the air. It flies to the right of the third man. Murugan Ashwin there moves to that side. The ball pops in and out of his hands. He juggles but fails to hold onto it. Two taken. A lifeline for Vohra and just like Rajasthan, Punjab have dropped a catch too. 13 runs from the over. RR 17/1 in 2 overs vs PBKS (221/6) at Wankhede

  • 10:03 PM IST

    SIX! Manan Vohra gets off the mark for Rajasthan with a glorious maximum. He warmed the bench the whole of last season but now he has been given a chance to impress and he has started with a bang. On the pads and full, Manan uses his wrists and elegantly lofts his flick over fine leg for a biggie. Rajasthan 11/1 in 1.1 overs vs Punjab Kings (221/6)

  • 10:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: FOUR! Rajasthan Royals get their first runs of the season! Captain Sanju Samson is off the mark in style. On the pads, Samson flicks it uppishly but well over short mid-wicket and gets a boundary. Rajasthan 4/1 in 1 over vs Punjab (221/6)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates RR vs PBKS: OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed Shami removs Ben Stokes for 0. Early breakthrough for Punjab. A collision but Shami has managed to take the catch and the dangerous Stokes has departed without troubling the scorers. A massive blow for Rajasthan and a big wicket for Punjab. Kumble would have told them to get rid of Stokes as soon as possible and Shami, the man returning from injury has sent big Ben back in the very first over. Length ball on middle. Stokes looks to pull but the ball is not short enough for that. It takes the leading edge and goes high in the air. Hooda comes from the point. Shami wants the catch himself. Rahul has the gloves and he calls for it. Shami and Rahul collide but the Punjab skipper manages to take it in his mitts. Rajasthan Royals 0/1 in 0.3 overs vs Punjab Kings (221/6)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates Online: We’re back for the chase, fasten your seat belts people. Ben Stokes is coming out to open along with Manan Vohra for Rajasthan Royals, Buttler will bat lower down. Stokes will take the strike. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for Punjab Kings. Here we go!

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Being put into bat, Punjab did not get off to a good start as they lost Mayank Agarwal early. Gayle struggled initially but that was just the calm before the storm. Gayle then started to find his flow while Rahul as going around his merry ways. When Gayle departed on 40, it looked like Rajasthan would have some respite. That was just a false alarm as Hooda came out smelling blood. He showed why he so highly rated in the Indian domestic circuit and regarded as one of the fiercest hitter. Hooda along with Rahul just smoked the Rajasthan bowlers. The pair added 105 in just 46 balls. Hooda finished with 64 off just 28 balls but Rahul was just in his zone. The Punjab skipper led from the front but was unfortunate not to get a well-deserved century. They failed to capitalize in the final over but they have still managed to finish with a mammoth total of 221!

  • 9:43 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates RR vs PBKS: Wow! What a batting display we have witnessed here in the first innings! Take a bow, KL Rahul! He has once again lit up the tournament with his presence and the Punjab skipper has started the season leading the pack. It was a masterclass in power-hitting from the Punjab batters! A tremendous final over from debutant Chetan Sakariya though has minimized a lot of damage and kept Rajasthan in this game with an outside chance. Sanju Samson’s captaincy debut has started with a torrid first half and his side will need to be at their best if they are to get close to this target.