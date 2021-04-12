RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 4 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings T20 Live Score of RR vs PBKS match being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, Live cricket IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS Live updates here. Also, check the RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live match, IPL 2021 Live score today, RR vs PBKS Live video, Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match, RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live scorecard. Sanju Samson – 119 off 63 balls – scored a hundred on his Indian Premier League captaincy debut but couldn’t take Rajasthan Royals past the finish line, getting dismissed off the last of the match as his team lost to Punjab Kings by four runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday night. RR looked very much in the game throughout as Samson brought the equation down to 5 runs off two balls. However, he refused to take a run on the second last ball after he had hit it to deep extra cover which could have fetched them a run, even a double. Instead, he eyed a glory shot for six on the last ball, but holed out to deep extra cover as his side fell short by four runs. You can also live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 Match 4 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede here. See the latest IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS Report: Sanju Samson Hundred in Vain as Punjab Kings Edge Rajasthan Royals in High-Scoring Thriller at Wankhede Stadium