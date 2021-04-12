RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 4 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Sanju Samson – 119 off 63 balls – scored a hundred on his Indian Premier League captaincy debut but couldn't take Rajasthan Royals past the finish line, getting dismissed off the last of the match as his team lost to Punjab Kings by four runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday night. RR looked very much in the game throughout as Samson brought the equation down to 5 runs off two balls. However, he refused to take a run on the second last ball after he had hit it to deep extra cover which could have fetched them a run, even a double. Instead, he eyed a glory shot for six on the last ball, but holed out to deep extra cover as his side fell short by four runs.

Live Updates

  • 12:30 AM IST

    Sanju Samson – Player of The Match!

  • 12:30 AM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Updates Online: For his brilliant century, Sanju Samson is named the Player of the Match. Samson says that he was struggling in the first half to get going. Tells he accepted they were bowling well and slowly got into their rhythm. Sanju says he really enjoyed his shot but came back to reality soon. Tells when he is in the zone, things naturally happen for him and he is very happy to play in that manner. Samson says it is about trusting oneself and he just believed in himself. Samson says his mind was playing not his body.

  • 12:29 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Updates RR vs PBKS: Punjab captain, KL Rahul, says that the heart rate was high but says he never stopped believing as they knew a couple of wickets would get them back in the game. Tells the game went so deep as they dropped a few sitters. Tells he was happy with the bowlers. Rahul says they are used to this and feels a game like this brings the team together. Admits they made some mistake. Feels they bowled well in patches but is hopeful that they learn from their mistake as this is a young team and they need to give chances. Tells Hooda’s innings was amazing and says that is the kind of batting they want to see this season. Tells it is important for them to go and play fearlessly. Adds Gayle looked good. Rahul says he has always gone to Arshdeep fpr crucial overs and he does not mind bowling those overs as he has delivered in the past for them. Rahul says he is happy with Arshdeep’s performance.

  • 11:53 PM IST

    That ‘winning feeling’ – Punjab Kings!

  • 11:53 PM IST

    What a fantastic game! Wow! What a fantastic chase! This game promised to beat the Monday blues and hasn’t it lived up to the expectation! A majestic ton from the new Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson cannot see his side over the line as Arshdeep Singh has bowled a fabulous final over and won the game for Punjab! New name, new players, and the Punjab franchise have started the campaign with a thrilling win. Chasing a massive total of 222, Rajasthan got off to a terrible start as they lost Stokes in the very first over and Manan Vohra not too long after. Buttler and Samson though kept things going with a 50-run stand before Buttler departed. Samson, the skipper, held one end like glue. His blistering century along with vital contributions from Dube and Parag kept the Rajasthan side in the game. Samson’s 119 though was not good enough as they fell just short, right in front of the finishing line.

  • 11:46 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates RR vs PBKS: OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh gets his third wicket, Sanju Samson gone for 119! Full delivery on off Arshdeep, Samson lofts it over covers but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Deepak Hooda takes a good catch. PUNJAB WIN BY 4 RUNS! Rajasthan Royals (217/7) in 20 overs lost to Punjab Kings (221/6) by 4 runs. Samson 119, Arshdeep 3/35

  • 11:44 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: SIX! That is clobbered by Samson, what a hit under pressure! Full and outside off from Arshdeep, Samson lofts it over covers for a maximum. RR 217/6 in 19.4 overs vs PBKS (221/6)

  • 11:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: SIX! That is hammered by captain Sanju Samson! Short delivery on middle from Meredith, Samson pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Rajasthan 208/6 in 18.5 overs vs Punjab (221/6)

  • 11:34 PM IST

    OUT! CAUGHT! Riley Meredith removes Rahul Tewatia for 2. Meredith gets his first wicket! Full and outside off, Tewatia looks to go big but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Rahul takes a comfortable catch. Rajasthan 202/6 in 18.2 overs vs Punjab (221/6)

  • 11:31 PM IST

    Remember the name – SANJU SAMSON!